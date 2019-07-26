This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 26 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Alderweireld's £25m release clause expires and somehow he's still a Spurs player

The 30-year-old Belgian was widely expected to leave the Champions League finalists this summer.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Jul 2019, 1:03 PM
12 minutes ago 811 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4741691
The defender has been at Spurs since 2015.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
The defender has been at Spurs since 2015.
The defender has been at Spurs since 2015.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

TOBY ALDERWEIRELD’S £25 million release clause has expired with less than two weeks to go until the end of the transfer window.

The Belgian defender was widely expected to leave Tottenham, and last January the London club chose to activate a one-year extension on his deal, which was due to end this summer, to prevent him exiting for free. 

Manchester United and Roma were both reportedly interested, but neither decided to pay the discounted fee and his future remains uncertain as Spurs chairman Daniel Levy can now rank up the asking price. 

In January, the 30-year-old will be permitted to talk to foreign clubs and sign a pre-contract agreement as he will be in the final six months of his deal.

When asked about his future earlier this week, Alderweireld insisted his attention is fully focused on Tottenham.

He was named captain when Spurs beat Juventus 3-2 in the International Champions Cup and the 30-year-old made an appearance from the bench in the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United on Thursday.

Speaking after that loss, Pochettino told reporters when asked about Alderweireld’s situation: “Nothing to say about that. I am very focused on working with the players that we have and the club provide us, the coaching staff, and try to help them to improve and work with the players who we are going to have at the end of the transfer market.

My position from now for the future so you know, otherwise every time… I’m not going to talk about signing players, selling players, extending the contract of the players or not extending the contract of the players. That is going to be all through the club to update you if they want.

“I’m not going to communicate or talk about that, I’m going to talk about managing the squad that we have. To make clear because in the future if you’re going to ask me it’ll be a little bit weird because I won’t answer because I don’t have the answer.”

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Final - Wanda Metropolitano Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Pochettino was forced to apologise to United after his side put in a number of aggressive challenges, including an incident in which Moussa Sissoko appeared to stamp on winger Daniel James.

The Argentine was buoyed this week, though, by chairman Daniel Levy freeing up funds for big investment into the playing squad.

Tottenham had not signed a player since January 2018 prior to the current window, but they have already spent £63m on Tanguy Ndombele this summer and Paulo Dybala has been heavily reported as the club’s next major signing.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie