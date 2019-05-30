This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 30 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Highly-rated Brown returning to Highlanders next season after Sunwolves stint

The Kiwi side will wave goodbye to their defence coach this year, but may prefer to focus Brown’s talents on the attack.

By AFP Thursday 30 May 2019, 8:59 AM
1 hour ago 1,457 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4660807
Brown during a Highlanders warm-up in 2017.
Image: Photosport/Joe Allison/INPHO
Brown during a Highlanders warm-up in 2017.
Brown during a Highlanders warm-up in 2017.
Image: Photosport/Joe Allison/INPHO

HEAD COACH OF Japan’s Super Rugby side, Sunwolves,  Tony Brown today announced that he will return home to Otago as an assistant coach for the Highlanders during the 2020 season

The New Zealander said he was looking forward to rejoining the South Island club where he spent much of his playing career and coached as both an assistant and head from 2013 to 2017 – working as assistant to Jamie Joseph during the title-winning 2015 season.

Sanzaar announced in March that the Sunwolves will be cut from Super Rugby after the 2020 season, leaving Brown at the head of a team with a deeply uncertain future.

The former out-half, who played 18 times for the All Blacks, will work as an assistant at the Highlanders under head coach Aaron Mauger.

“His passion for our club and his rugby intellect will no doubt have a massive influence on our growth over the next few years and beyond,” Mauger said.

The Highlanders have endured an indifferent season this year, with five wins from 14 matches and will struggle to make the finals.

“As most people would know, the Highlanders are very special team to me and the opportunity to be involved again is too good to turn down,” Brown said.

“They are a great team to coach, they play positive footy and next year they have some exciting new talent coming through that I believe I can help develop to the next level.”

Gavan Casey is joined by Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell for a review of the 2018/19 season, and cast an eye forward to next year and the Rugby World Cup in Japan.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie