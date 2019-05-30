Highly-rated Brown returning to Highlanders next season after Sunwolves stint

HEAD COACH OF Japan’s Super Rugby side, Sunwolves, Tony Brown today announced that he will return home to Otago as an assistant coach for the Highlanders during the 2020 season

The New Zealander said he was looking forward to rejoining the South Island club where he spent much of his playing career and coached as both an assistant and head from 2013 to 2017 – working as assistant to Jamie Joseph during the title-winning 2015 season.

Sanzaar announced in March that the Sunwolves will be cut from Super Rugby after the 2020 season, leaving Brown at the head of a team with a deeply uncertain future.

The former out-half, who played 18 times for the All Blacks, will work as an assistant at the Highlanders under head coach Aaron Mauger.

“His passion for our club and his rugby intellect will no doubt have a massive influence on our growth over the next few years and beyond,” Mauger said.

The Highlanders have endured an indifferent season this year, with five wins from 14 matches and will struggle to make the finals.

“As most people would know, the Highlanders are very special team to me and the opportunity to be involved again is too good to turn down,” Brown said.

“They are a great team to coach, they play positive footy and next year they have some exciting new talent coming through that I believe I can help develop to the next level.”

Gavan Casey is joined by Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell for a review of the 2018/19 season, and cast an eye forward to next year and the Rugby World Cup in Japan.:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: