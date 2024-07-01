THE SPRINGBOKS SEEM to firmly believe that people, mainly in Ireland, are trying to deny them the title of best rugby team in the world.

Several of the South African set-up have pushed this narrative in recent weeks, with new Boks attack coach Tony Brown the latest to bring it up today in Pretoria.

The New Zealander will add plenty of rugby intellect to the Boks mix and Ireland will be on alert for Brown’s innovative plays as the South Africans look to end a run of three consecutive defeats to the Irish.

“Ireland have been playing some good rugby for a number of years now and South Africa have won the last two World Cups,” said Brown in Pretoria today.

“Ireland probably feels that they should have got more out of their World Cups. So it has created this ‘who is number one in the world?’ Ic and it has created a bit of media stuff. It is good for you guys.

“Get some ex-players to throw a few shots at each country, it adds a bit of entertainment leading up to what is going to be a massive Test match.”

In fairness to Brown, he seems more interested in the actual rugby than the sideshow. The former Japan and Highlanders coach said occasions like this weekend’s first Test against Ireland at Loftus Versfeld are what excited him most about Erasmus’ offer to join the Boks.

He says the South African players have bought into his ideas with full commitment and Brown’s plan is to make them “the best attacking players in the world.”

Meanwhile, former Ireland hooker Jerry Flannery is settling into his new role as the Springboks’ defence coach.

Tony Brown was previously with the Highlanders and Japan. Photosport / Derek Morrison/INPHO Photosport / Derek Morrison/INPHO / Derek Morrison/INPHO

Brown says it has been useful to have Flannery, who he is rooming with, in the Boks set-up this week given his knowledge of Irish rugby.

“What I have noticed is that he is a fantastic coach,” said Brown. “He coaches the game very well and he coaches it with some real intensity, which is ideal for a defence coach.

“Yes, he knows a lot about Ireland. I can’t tell you what he has been telling the boys but he’s definitely got an insight into their mentality and mindset.”

Brown has been involved in a win against Ireland before, playing a key role in preparing Japan to shock Joe Schmidt’s side at the 2019 World Cup.

He believes this is a very different Irish side, although he flags the injured Jamison GibsonPark as having been key to Andy Farrell’s team.

“I think in 2019, when I coached against Ireland for Japan, they had an ageing team and a few injuries,” said Brown. “Johnny Sexton was injured, Rob Kearney was injured, a few of their key players weren’t at the top of their game.

“I feel like they’ve sort of rectified those problems, Gibson-Park’s been massive for them as a number nine.

“He plays the game faster than Conor Murray, so that’s allowed Ireland to be quite dominant and play the game at speed.”

Brown has also been impressed with Jack Crowley’s development at out-half for Farrell’s men.

“With Johnny Sexton, who was probably Ireland’s greatest player, retiring after the World Cup he’s left a massive hole for Ireland,” said Brown.

“I think the young boy, Crowley, has done a fantastic job. He’s filled in, been really dominant for the Six Nations. He’s looked like a fantastic rugby player for Munster and he doesn’t seem to be nervous on the field at all.

“So, I think he’s fit in very nicely.”