Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Tony Browne.
Déise legends

Tony Browne joins Ken McGrath’s Waterford U20 hurling setup

Browne replaces Dan Shanahan who has moved on to the senior fold.
9.03am, 1 Oct 2024
358
0

WATERFORD HURLING LEGEND Tony Browne has joined Ken McGrath’s Déise U20 hurling backroom team for 2025, as first reported by WLRFM.

Browne’s appointment was confirmed at a county board meeting in Dungarvan on Monday night.

Browne, the 1998 Hurler of the Year, replaces Dan Shanahan who will be a member of Peter Queally’s senior hurling set-up next year.

Browne has previously worked under Liam Cahill in the Waterford senior setup and, more recently, with the Tipp senior hurlers.

He joins Déise fellow former Waterford hurlers Andy Moloney and Kevin Moran in McGrath’s backroom team.

Author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie