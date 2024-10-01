Tony Browne joins Ken McGrath’s Waterford U20 hurling setup

WATERFORD HURLING LEGEND Tony Browne has joined Ken McGrath’s Déise U20 hurling backroom team for 2025, as first reported by WLRFM.

Browne’s appointment was confirmed at a county board meeting in Dungarvan on Monday night.

Browne, the 1998 Hurler of the Year, replaces Dan Shanahan who will be a member of Peter Queally’s senior hurling set-up next year.

Browne has previously worked under Liam Cahill in the Waterford senior setup and, more recently, with the Tipp senior hurlers.

He joins Déise fellow former Waterford hurlers Andy Moloney and Kevin Moran in McGrath’s backroom team.