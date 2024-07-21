Tony Kelly named man of the match for magical 1-4 in Clare's All-Ireland final win

CLARE CAPTAIN TONY Kelly has been named man of the match in the Banner’s epic All-Ireland hurling final win over Cork.

The Ballyea wizard scored one of the great All-Ireland final goals with a sublime piece of stickwork and finish in the 52nd minute.

Kelly finished with a magical 1-4, including the point which looked set to be Clare’s winner at the end of normal time, followed by three more points at crucial moments in extra time.

Captain Tony Kelly with some superb individual play to score Clare's third goal



They take a grip on the game



The award was announced on The Sunday Game on RTÉ, and presented to Kelly by GAA President Jarlath Burns at the team banquet at the Intercontinental Hotel in Dublin.

Kelly’s team-mate Conor Leen, and Cork’s Robert Downey — who scored a sensational goal of his own in the first half — were also nominated for man of the match.