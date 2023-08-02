Tony McEntee to continue as Sligo manager for 2024 season

TONY McENTEE WILL continue in his role as Sligo senior football manager for 2024, it has been confirmed.

Sligo GAA said the option for an additional one year, agreed between the Armagh man and the county board last year, has been activated.

2024 will be McEntee’s fourth year with Sligo. He will be joined again by assistant manager Joe Keane. It is expected that the rest of the management team will continue.

After a Covid-hit first year, 2021, progress was made in McEntee’s second and third years with the team reaching the latter stages of the Tailteann Cup in 2022, the Connacht final in 2023 and winning Division Four of the National League in 2023.

The agreement to work together for another year follows a review of 2023 that involved players, management and the county board.

Chairman Sean Carroll said: “The review was very thorough and detailed.

“Between us all we recognise that to progress further requires improving every aspect of the team’s work, on and off the field – our standards have to be higher.

“The work of the past number of weeks has focussed on getting everyone involved aligned and working together well ahead of the start of next season. We are pleased to have that all tied down ahead of the start of the club championship in three weeks’ time”.

Sligo GAA have also confirmed that Connacht championship winning U20 football team manager Paul Henry will be continuing in the role for a second year and that the option of third year for Henry and his coaching team with the U20s has been agreed.