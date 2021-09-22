Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 22 September 2021
Sligo confirm McEntee will remain in charge for 2022

The Armagh man took charge of the Yates County last February.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 22 Sep 2021, 10:24 AM
Sligo boss Tony McEntee speaks to his players.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

SLIGO HAVE ANNOUNCED that Tony McEntee will remain in charge of the county’s senior footballers for 2022. 

McEntee agreed to a three-year term when he took charge in February, with two seasons still to run on his agreement. 

The Armagh All-Ireland winner’s backroom team will include Joe Keane (assistant manager), Mark Breheny (selector), Paul Durcan (goalkeeping coach/selector) and Sean Boyle (strength & conditioning).

McEntee led his native club Crossmaglen to All-Ireland titles in 2011 and 2012, while he formed part of Stephen Rochford’s backroom team in Mayo from 2016 to 2018. 

Sligo also confirmed that Dessie Sloyan will remain as U20 boss for his third campaign. 

