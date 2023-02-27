Former RTÉ athletics commentator Tony O'Donoghue dies

FORMER RTÉ ATHLETICS commentator Tony O’Donoghue has died.

O’Donoghue spent over 40 years working for RTÉ, during which time he covered every Olympics from Munich 1972 to the London Games in 2012.

A former athlete himself, O’Donoghue’s commentary coloured some of Ireland’s greatest sporting moments.

One of his most memorable lines came in 1983 as Eamonn Coghlan won gold in the 5,000m at the World Championships in Helsinki, where O’Donoghue proclaimed: “Eamonn Coghlan is going to do what he has been threatening to do all his life.”

"With total contempt, he runs away from entire field" - Was Eamonn Coghlan's win #Irelandsgreatest of the 1980s? Have your say at 9.30pm? pic.twitter.com/C3F0IqTgSJ — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 9, 2017

During his own athletics career O’Donoghue was one of the home representatives in the Golden Mile race in Santry in 1958 when for the first time in history five men ran sub minutes in the same race – O’Donoghue, Herb Elliott, Murray Halberg, Ronnie Delany, Albie Thomas and Merv Lincoln.

A renowned statistician, O’Donoghue’s book ‘Irish Championship Athletics 1873-1914′ was published in 2005.

Some of O’Donoghue’s former RTÉ colleagues have paid tribute on social media.

Des Cahill wrote: “Really sad news. I loved Tony as a commentator, and he was great company. May he rest in peace.”

George Hamilton added: “A genial colleague, a true gentleman who wore his sporting and historical knowledge lightly, and above all else, the most wonderful friend. So sorry for his treasured family.”

