Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 22 June 2022
Advertisement

Baltimore Ravens mourning sudden deaths of former star, and current defensive player

Tony Siragusa has died at the age of 55 while 26-year-old Jaylon Ferguson has also died.

By AFP Wednesday 22 Jun 2022, 10:20 PM
54 minutes ago 2,270 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5797450
Tony Siragusa [file photo].
Image: Karl Merton Ferron
Tony Siragusa [file photo].
Tony Siragusa [file photo].
Image: Karl Merton Ferron

THE BALTIMORE RAVENS were plunged into mourning on Wednesday following the sudden deaths of Super Bowl-winning former star Tony Siragusa and current defensive player Jaylon Ferguson.

Siragusa, a defensive tackle on the Ravens team which beat the New York Giants in the Super Bowl in 2000, passed away at the age of 55.

His death was confirmed by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. Siragusa spent six years with the Colts between 1990 and 1996 before finishing his career in Baltimore.

“The Goose squeezed 200 fun-loving years into 55!!” Irsay wrote on Twitter, referring to Siragusa by his popular nickname.

“He was one of the most physically strongest players I have ever seen in 50 years.”

The cause of Siragusa’s death was not immediately known.

News of Siragusa’s passing came just hours after the Ravens confirmed the death of outside linebacker Ferguson at the age of 26 late Tuesday.

“We are profoundly saddened by the passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the Ravens said in a statement.

“He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon,” the club added.

Ferguson’s cause of death was not disclosed.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

– © AFP 2022

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie