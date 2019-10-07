This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ward withdraws from Galway hurling manager race to leave two in contention

Galway Bay FM have reported that Ward has withdrawn.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 7 Oct 2019, 3:39 PM
33 minutes ago 1,389 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4821342
Tony Ward is out of the running.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE RACE TO become the next manager of the Galway senior hurlers has been reduced to two candidates after the withdrawal of Tony Ward. 

Galway Bay FM has reported today that Ward has pulled out of the list of nominees to replace Micheál Donoghue. 

That leaves outgoing selectors Noel Larkin and Francis Forde set to contest for the vacancy. The pair were both key figures during Donoghue’s spell which featured their memorable breakthrough to land the All-Ireland title two years ago.

Ward was at the helm of the Galway camogie teams that claimed a senior-intermediate double in the 2013 All-Ireland final in Croke Park. The Sarsfields man has more recently taken charge of the Galway U21 hurling side, guiding them to the Leinster title at that level in 2018.

Galway have been without a manager since August when Donoghue stepped down after serving as manager for four seasons spanning 2016-2019.

Eoin Toolan and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to give an in-depth breakdown of where Ireland’s play stacks up against the contenders in Japan, and look into why New Zealand and England are primed for World Cup success.


Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

