Ward withdraws from Galway hurling manager race to leave two in contention

THE RACE TO become the next manager of the Galway senior hurlers has been reduced to two candidates after the withdrawal of Tony Ward.

Galway Bay FM has reported today that Ward has pulled out of the list of nominees to replace Micheál Donoghue.

That leaves outgoing selectors Noel Larkin and Francis Forde set to contest for the vacancy. The pair were both key figures during Donoghue’s spell which featured their memorable breakthrough to land the All-Ireland title two years ago.

Ward was at the helm of the Galway camogie teams that claimed a senior-intermediate double in the 2013 All-Ireland final in Croke Park. The Sarsfields man has more recently taken charge of the Galway U21 hurling side, guiding them to the Leinster title at that level in 2018.

Galway have been without a manager since August when Donoghue stepped down after serving as manager for four seasons spanning 2016-2019.

