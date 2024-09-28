Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Toomevara's Darragh McCarthy in action in this year's All-Ireland U20 final. Tom Maher/INPHO
marching on

McCarthy brothers hit 2-12 as Toomevara power into first Tipperary SHC final since 2008

The winners overcame the Eddie Brennan managed Moycarkey Borris to reach the county decider.
8.14pm, 28 Sep 2024
887
0

Toomevara 2-19

Moycarkey Borris 0-20

Niall McIntyre reports from Semple Stadium 

MCCARTHY BROTHERS DARRAGH and Kevin combined for 2-12 to inspire Toomevara past the challenge of Moycarkey Borris, and into their first Tipperary senior hurling final since 2008.

Darragh scored the two goals in quickfire fashion just before half-time while his older brother Kevin was a constant threat, racking up five points from play for the Greyhounds.

The brace of goals gave Toomevara a 2-9 to 0-11 lead at the interval and though Eddie Brennan’s Moycarkey side pushed hard in the second half, Toome finished strong to reach a first decider in fifteen years.

The sides went point for point in the first fifteen minutes before three-in-a-row from Moycarkey Borris gave them the most comprehensive lead of the day, 0-10 0-7 after 22 minutes.

Centre back and captain Eoghan Hayes was prominent in their strong start, while the evergreen Kieran Morris also chipped in with two rousing points from play.

Centre forward Kevin McCarthy kept Toomevara in touch with three from play while his namesake Mark swung over a trademark sideline.

But it was the third McCarthy, Darragh, who did the most damage of all.

Toome’s young talisman had been relatively quiet up to that stage but he exploded into life in decisive fashion.

For his first, he showed pace and strength to break away from the close attention of Tom Ryan. His shot had a lethal combination of top-spin and power, ensuring goalkeeper Rhys Shelly stood no chance.

He followed it up with a second seven minutes later, finishing after a neat one-two with Adam Hall. Hall laid off to McCarthy just outside the 21 and his low snap-shot was again perfectly measured, finding the bottom corner.

Competing in a first county semi-final since 1984, Moycarkey Borris faced an uphill battle but midfielder Kieran Cummins brought them back into the game with two fine points just after half-time.

Substitutes David Costigan and Kyle Shelly also had an impact for Eddie Brennan’s team but the goal they craved never came.

They pushed hard, and Toome’s goal led a charmed existence at certain stages with goalkeeper Rory Brislane and substitute Jake Hackett making brilliant last-ditch blocks.

But it wasn’t to be for Moycarkey, and the McCarthys pointed the way into the final for Toome.

Scorers for Toomevara: D McCarthy 2-7 (4f, 1 65), K McCarthy (0-5), M McCarthy (0-2, 1 sideline), C O’Farrell (0-1), A Hall (0-1), R Quirke (0-1), J Delaney (0-1), D Delaney (0-1)

Scorers for Moycarkey Borris: K Morris (0-5, 3f), K Shelly (0-4, 3f, 165), K Cummins (0-3), J Maher (0-2), M Hackett (0-1), B Flanagan (0-1), E Hayes (0-1), J Hayes (0-1), R Shelly (0-1f), D Costigan (0-1).

Toomevara

1. Rory Brislane

2. Barry O’Connell
3. Andrew Ryan
4. Seamus O’Farrell

5. Josh McCarthy
6. Liam Ryan
7. Jack Ryan

8. Robbie Quirke
9. Conor O’Farrell

10. Jack Delaney
11. Kevin McCarthy
12. Mark McCarthy

13. Darragh McCarthy
14. Adam Hall
15. Darren Delaney

Subs: Jake Hackett for Conor O’Farrell (blood, 38-43), Conor O’Meara for Mark McCarthy (45), Jake Hackett for Jack Ryan (47), Colm Canning for Josh McCarthy (57), J Powell for Seamus O’Farrell.

Moycarkey Borris

1. Rhys Shelly

2. Peter Melbourne
3. Tom Ryan
4. Kevin Hayes

5. Tom Hayes
6. Eoghan Hayes
7. Evan McInerney

8. Kieran Cummins
9. Jack Fallon

10. Kieran Morris
11. Max Hackett
12. Joe Maher

13. Jack Hayes
14. Joe Egan
19. Bill Flanagan

Subs: David Costigan for Bill Flanagan (37), Kyle Shelly for Kieran Morris (40), Niall Heffernan for Jack Fallon (48), Joe Doran for J Hayes (60)

Author
Niall McIntyre
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie