This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 24 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Toomua masterclass guides Melbourne Rebels to their first win

The Waratahs have managed only one victory from four in the domestic competition so far.

By AFP Friday 24 Jul 2020, 1:32 PM
16 minutes ago 249 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5158824
Matt Toomua of Melbourne Rebels (file pic).
Image: AAP/PA Images
Matt Toomua of Melbourne Rebels (file pic).
Matt Toomua of Melbourne Rebels (file pic).
Image: AAP/PA Images

A MATT TOOMUA-INSPIRED Melbourne Rebels put NSW Waratahs to the sword today in a 29-10 win for their first back-to-back Super Rugby victories over the Sydney-based team.

The Rebels snapped a six-game losing streak against the ‘Tahs earlier this year and a masterclass from Wallaby fly-half Toomua was again at the heart of their performance.

He booted five penalties and two conversions while directing operations from midfield as his side scored two tries to Waratahs’ one. It handed them a maiden victory in Super Rugby AU, after a draw and a loss.

“A bit of a reward, we had a really good week’s prep and it paid off,” said Rebels captain Dane Haylett-Petty. “From the very first minute we felt like we controlled the game and we were able to close it out this time, turn pressure into points at the end.”

The Waratahs have managed only one victory from four in the domestic competition, with ill-discipline costly them dearly, conceding 17 penalties today.

Alex Newsome, the stand-in skipper after Rob Simmons went off injured, admitted they gave away too much possession and paid the price for twice being reduced to 14 men.

“I think (ill-discipline) has been a bit of an issue for us this whole competition and it snuck in again today,” he said.

“Too many rolling away penalties and offsides and it’s really hurting us. But full credit to the Rebels, they had 70% possession and 70% territory. They got the jump on us physically tonight as well.”

Source: SUPER RUGBY/YouTube

The Rebels started strongly and had a try disallowed for a knock-on after just three minutes, before the trusty boot of Toomua put them in front.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The advantage didn’t last long after Reece Hodge lobbed a careless pass which Newsome intercepted, sprinting to the line, with Will Harrison converting.

But poor discipline started creeping into the Waratahs’ game and they gave away two penalities in quick succession which Toomua expertly put through the posts, before Harrison pulled back three points after some aggressive attacking play.

The Waratahs were straying offside too often and the referee finally had enough, yellow carding Wallabies captain Michael Hooper.

It proved costly with the Rebels bagging 10 points while he was in the sin bin, including a try for Ryan Louwrens to give them a 19-10 half-time lead.

The second period proved tighter, with the Rebels dominating possession and creating chances with some hard running without being able to breach the ‘Tahs defence.

But the home team eventually ran out of steam when Jed Holloway became their second player yellow carded and Marika Koroibete clinched the game with three minutes left after finally punching through their defensive line for a well-earned try.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie