Top 14 chiefs postpone decision on next season's Champions Cup places

Teddy Baubigny of Racing 92 celebrates with fans in February: Paris club sit third in abandoned Top 14 table.

FRENCH RUGBY CHIEFS have decided not to make a decision over which clubs will feature in next season’s European Cup events after the Top 14 season was abandoned due to the coronavirus, a source told AFP.

Following a video-conference of club presidents, it was decided they would wait to learn more about the format of the European Champions Cup and European Challenge Cup for next season.

It was expected that outside of the top four, a system of play-offs featuring teams finishing from fifth to eighth places in France would be endorsed as a means for clubs to book spots in the two continental tournaments.

The governing body of the two events, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) is considering reformatting the tournaments for next season.

The European Cup could expand from 18 to 20 or even 24 clubs.

Both tournaments this season have yet to reach a conclusion with the quarter-finals still to be played.

