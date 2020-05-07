This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Top 14 chiefs postpone decision on next season's Champions Cup places

EPCR is considering reformatting the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup for next season.

By AFP Thursday 7 May 2020, 8:17 AM
Teddy Baubigny of Racing 92 celebrates with fans in February: Paris club sit third in abandoned Top 14 table.
Image: Poupart Julien/ABACA
Image: Poupart Julien/ABACA

FRENCH RUGBY CHIEFS have decided not to make a decision over which clubs will feature in next season’s European Cup events after the Top 14 season was abandoned due to the coronavirus, a source told AFP.

Following a video-conference of club presidents, it was decided they would wait to learn more about the format of the European Champions Cup and European Challenge Cup for next season.

It was expected that outside of the top four, a system of play-offs featuring teams finishing from fifth to eighth places in France would be endorsed as a means for clubs to book spots in the two continental tournaments.

The governing body of the two events, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) is considering reformatting the tournaments for next season.

The European Cup could expand from 18 to 20 or even 24 clubs.

Both tournaments this season have yet to reach a conclusion with the quarter-finals still to be played.

AFP

