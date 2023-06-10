Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Ronan O'Gara.
# final step
La Rochelle book Top 14 final date with Toulouse
Ronan O’Gara’s side chasing coveted double.
1 hour ago

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS La Rochelle beat Bordeaux 24-13 in the second semi-final of the Top 14 playoffs and will face Toulouse in the final next week.

La Rochelle, who beat Leinster in a thrilling match last month to win their second successive European crown, now have a chance to win their first Top 14 title in Paris next Saturday.

Toulouse thrashed Racing 92 41-14 in Friday’s first semi-final.

Ronan O’Gara’s side were always in control against Bordeaux at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian.

South African Dillyn Leyds crossed over for La Rochelle’s first try after nine minutes before Pierre Bourgarit increased their advantage after 21 minutes, with both tries converted by Antoine Hastoy.

When Paul Boudehent scored the third try just before half-time, again converted by Hastoy, La Rochelle were so comfortable that even the penalty try they conceded in the 49th minute did not rock them.

Two penalties from the boot of Matthieu Jalibert gave the scoreline an air of respectability for Bordeaux but La Rochelle can dream of more silverware next weekend.

– © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
