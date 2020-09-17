BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 17 September 2020
Advertisement

Top Georgia rugby official arrested for shooting player

The bizarre incident comes less than two months before the Lelos, 12th in the world rankings, start their Autumn Nations Cup campaign.

By AFP Thursday 17 Sep 2020, 7:24 PM
29 minutes ago 958 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5207689
File pic.
Image: PA
File pic.
File pic.
Image: PA

THE VICE-PRESIDENT of Georgia’s rugby union (GRU) has been arrested for shooting a player and wounding him in the leg, the Caucasus nation’s interior ministry said on Thursday.

The bizarre incident comes less than two months before the Lelos, 12th in the world rankings, start their Autumn Nations Cup campaign after replacing Japan who withdrew because of fears over Covid-19.

Merab Beselia was detained “on Wednesday for the illegal purchase, possession and carrying of a firearm and for intentionally lightly wounding a person,” the interior ministry spokeswoman, Nino Giorgobiani, told AFP.

She said Beselia shot Ramaz Kharazishvili — a rugby player and former coach of the country’s sevens’ team — and wounded him in the leg.

The incident took place at the rugby union’s offices, following a dispute between the pair. 

Beselia could face up to three years behind bars if found guilty.

The injured Kharazishvili has had surgery and his life is not in danger, police spokeswoman Giorgobiani said.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The GRU has been in turmoil after the resignation in August of president Giorgi Gorgaslidze.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie