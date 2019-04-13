This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tottenham defy Kane's absence to regain third place with Huddersfield demolition

Lucas Moura helped himself to a hat-trick as Mauricio Pochettino’s side won again at their new stadium.

By AFP Saturday 13 Apr 2019, 2:59 PM
6 minutes ago 175 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4590624
Tottenham's Lucas Moura celebrates with his son after the win against Huddersfield Town.
Image: Adam Davy
Tottenham's Lucas Moura celebrates with his son after the win against Huddersfield Town.
Tottenham's Lucas Moura celebrates with his son after the win against Huddersfield Town.
Image: Adam Davy

TOTTENHAM PROVED THEY can cope without Harry Kane and retook third place in the Premier League as Lucas Moura’s hat-trick inspired a 4-0 demolition of Huddersfield Town in the Premier League today.

Despite the absence of injured stars Kane and Dele Alli, Mauricio Pochettino’s much-changed side made it three victories from their first three games at the impressive Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Pochettino’s understudies filled in nicely as Kenya midfielder Victor Wanyama rolled in the opener before Brazilian forward Lucas took centre-stage with an eye-catching treble.

Tottenham have settled well in their new £1 billion north London home and already-relegated Huddersfield provided the ideal warm-up for Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg at Manchester City.

Bidding to qualify for next season’s Champions League via a top-four finish, Tottenham are one point clear of fourth-placed Chelsea, who face leaders Liverpool on Sunday. Bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield have lost 19 of their last 21 league matches as their two-season stay in the top-flight grinds to a dispiriting conclusion.

It was a reassuring afternoon for Tottenham, whose 1-0 quarter-final first leg win against City on Tuesday came at a heavy cost. Kane is likely to miss the rest of the season after suffering yet another ankle ligament injury, this time in a tackle on City’s Fabian Delph, while Alli sustained a fractured hand that left him unable to face Huddersfield. Adding to Pochettino’s problems, England midfielder Harry Winks was ruled out of Saturday’s game with a groin injury.

But for all the panic about Kane’s injury potentially ruining Tottenham’s hopes of a successful end to the season, they have won all five of their league games without the England striker this season.

Much sterner tests than Huddersfield lie ahead, including successive Champions League and Premier League matches at City next week, so Pochettino made seven changes, leaving Son Heung-min, Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld and Kieran Trippier on the bench.

It was a gamble to rest South Korea forward Son, who had scored two of Tottenham’s three goals at the new stadium, including the winner against City. All eyes were on Fernando Llorente and Lucas to see if they could fill the gap left by Kane and Son up front.

Tottenham Hotspur v Huddersfield Town - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Lucas Moura completes his hat-trick. Source: John Walton

Huddersfield were so limited in all areas that Tottenham’s make-shift line-up were able to play their way into rhythm. Showing their strength in depth, Tottenham deservedly took the lead thanks to two of their understudies in the 24th minute.

Ben Davies passed towards Llorente and the Spaniard used his strength to hold off Jon Gorenc Stankovic, allowing the ball to run to Wanyama. Bursting into the space behind the Huddersfield defence, Wanyama cleverly rounded goalkeeper Ben Hamer before slotting into the empty net for his first goal since February 2018.

Three minutes later, Tottenham struck again. Moussa Sissoko dinked a pass into Lucas’s path and the Brazilian took a touch before drilling a fierce shot across Hamer into the far corner.

Stankovic should have done better than poke wide from Juninho Bacuna’s corner as the defender wasted a golden opportunity to give Huddersfield hope.

The often-maligned Llorente has quietly had a hand in 15 goals in 18 starts for Tottenham, scoring 11 and setting up four. He almost got another with a volley that cannoned back off the crossbar.

Lucas, a candidate to start against City, stole the show in the second half, controlling Eriksen’s pass to smash home the third goal in the 87th minute. Lucas wasn’t content with that as he ran through to drive another fine finish past Hamer for the first hat-trick at Tottenham’s new stadium.

The former Paris Saint Germain star was cheered off as he celebrated his man-of-the-match performance with a kickabout with his 1-year-old son on the pitch after the final whistle.

© – AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

COMMENTS (1)

