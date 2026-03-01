Spurs still mired in relegation trouble after Fulham defeat

2pm Premier League results

Brighton 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Fulham 2-1 Spurs

Man United 2-1 Crystal Palace

*****

TOTTENHAM’S RELEGATION FEARS remain after a 2-1 loss at Fulham consigned them to a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat.

Spurs lost for a second time under interim head coach Igor Tudor, who switched to a back four for this London derby but watched his faltering group go behind after seven minutes.

Harry Wilson scored for a 10th time this season, but Tottenham were furious a push by Raul Jimenez on Radu Dragusin was not penalised.

Fulham doubled their advantage in the 34th minute when ex-Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi fired in from range to leave the visitors with a huge uphill battle.

Spurs substitute Richarlison pulled one back after 65 minutes, but a late rally could not stop the club’s winless run in the Premier League extending to a record-equalling 10th match with the 16th-placed outfit still only four points above the bottom three.

The one crumb of good news for Spurs was Nottingham Forest’s concurrent defeat away to Brighton, with Danny Welbeck’s tenth league goal of the season firing the Seagulls to a 2-1 win.

Welbeck’s winner kept Forest firmly in the relegation dogfight after Morgan Gibbs-White had cancelled out Diego Gomez’s early opener for the Seagulls.

The 35-year-old has now scored 10 in the top flight for the second successive season, having failed to hit double figures in any of his previous 16 top-flight campaigns.

Back-to-back wins have now surely ended any lingering fears of Brighton being sucked into trouble following their recent sticky patch.

But Forest, still juggling Europa League fixtures with the survival battle, remain just two points above the drop zone in what now looks like a three-way tussle, with West Ham and Tottenham, to avoid finishing 18th.