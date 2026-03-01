Sesko the Man United hero again in comeback win against Palace

Manchester United 2

Crystal Palace 1

BENJAMIN SESKO WAS Manchester United’s matchwinner once again as they came from behind to beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-1 and strengthen their push for a return to the Champions League.

Sesko, handed his first start under Michael Carrick after becoming something of a super-sub, put United in front with a bullet header in the 65th minute to make it six goals in his last seven appearances, his second winning goal of the week after he scored in Monday’s 1-0 victory at Everton.

His goal came just eight minutes after Bruno Fernandes levelled from the penalty spot, with Maxence Lacroix sent off after a long VAR check for pulling back Matheus Cunha.

Lacroix went from hero to villain having been the man to have given Palace a fourth-minute lead.

This match was billed by some as a job interview for Oliver Glasner, still among the bookmakers’ favourites for the United hot seat come the summer, and he got much right as Palace had the better of the first half before Lacroix’s red card tilted the game in United’s favour.

Instead Carrick emerged with his own case strengthened further, a sixth win in seven since he took over lifting United up to third place after Aston Villa’s surprise defeat to Wolves on Friday night.

Palace remain stuck in the bottom half, but they stunned Old Trafford by taking an early lead. It was all too easy for Lacroix to wriggle free of Lenny Yoro and head Brennan Johnson’s corner back across goal and in off the post.

It was the earliest United have conceded this season, and the first time they had trailed in the league at home since the 4-4 draw with Bournemouth on December 15, but hardly lit a fuse as Palace continued to look the more dangerous.

There was another blow for United in the 22nd minute when Luke Shaw, who has started every Premier League match this season, was forced off, replaced by Noussair Mazraoui.

Sesko was notably struggling to make much of an impression, but got his first sight of goal in the 38th minute when but Dean Henderson comfortably held a header.

Another chance came Sesko’s way at the start of the second half but Jaydee Canvot made a crucial block.

The game then changed as Cunha spun away from Lacroix, who pulled him to the ground in desperation. Chris Kavanagh hesitated before pointing to the spot as they contact began outside the box but continued into it.

When VAR Tony Harrington sent the referee to the screen, it was to confirm that Lacroix should see red before Fernandes sent Henderson the wrong way from the spot.

Glasner responded with a double change, sending on Evann Guessand and Chadi Riad for Brennan Johnson and Jorgen Strand Larsen, but it was one-way traffic as United could smell blood.

Eight minutes after drawing level, they were ahead and it was Sesko once again. Fernandes sent in a cross from deep on the right, and Sesko got across Canvot to head into the bottom corner.

With the extra man United continued to pepper Henderson’s goal and he made excellent saves to keep out a close-range Casemiro volley and a thunderous strike from substitute Amad Diallo as Carrick’s side eased to yet another win.