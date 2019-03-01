This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 1 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tottenham no longer a soft touch, insists Pochettino

Spurs have lost back-to-back games against Burnley and Chelsea heading into Saturday’s north London derby.

By AFP Friday 1 Mar 2019, 6:32 PM
34 minutes ago 582 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4520256
Tottenham manager, Mauricio Pochettino.
Image: Martin Rickett
Tottenham manager, Mauricio Pochettino.
Tottenham manager, Mauricio Pochettino.
Image: Martin Rickett

TOTTENHAM MANAGER MAURICIO Pochettino insisted Friday that Spurs have shed their “soft” label are mentally equipped to bounce back from defeats at Burnley and Chelsea to win this weekend’s north London derby with Arsenal.

A long-shot Premier League title bid appears to have eluded Pochettino’s men in the past week as they now trail Liverpool by nine points.

But Spurs still retain a four-point lead over fourth-placed Arsenal in the race for Champions League qualification and Pochettino is adamant he has made his team a tougher proposition than when he arrived five years ago.

“I can talk from when we are arrived. We are changing that perception that Tottenham were a little bit soft,” said Pochettino.

“I think the most important thing is that we are fighting in every single game.

We can win or we can lose, we can finish second, first, third or fourth, fifth or six, we’ll see what happens, but the most important thing is that the team is fighting.”

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Tottenham had the chance to cut the gap on league leaders Liverpool to two points last week - but instead went on to lose back-to-back games. Source: Nick Potts

Spurs had beaten the odds all season to remain in the title race despite a host of problems including injuries, a lack of new signings and a second season playing at their temporary home Wembley.

And Pochettino claimed Tottenham should still be getting praise for holding a lead over Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea with just 10 games to go rather than criticism for recent defeats.

“Everyone before the start of the season (would) sign to be in the position that we’re in today, and you’re asking me, ‘it’s only four points, that Arsenal or Manchester United are below us, or Chelsea’”, he added.

I think we’re living in different realities because, with all the circumstances, Tottenham deserve big praise to be in the position that we’re in at this moment of the season.

“Of course we’re disappointed in the last two results but we need to keep going and trust in our team. Of course it’s going to be tough on Saturday but we believe we can deliver a good job.”

Even Harry Kane’s return from injury has not helped Spurs’ cause in the past two games and Pochettino laughed off suggestions the England captain’s return has actually upset the balance of a side that won all four Premier League games without him.

“It makes me laugh, it is unbelievable, but that is the era we are living in,” said Pochettino.

Harry is one of the best strikers, players in the world. For different circumstances we didn’t win but Harry is one of the best players, not only here in Tottenham, in England, in Europe and the world and that is no doubt and there is no debate.”

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the backlash to World Rugby’s league proposal, captaincy styles, sports psychology and more in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Schmidt's Ireland feel the benefit of high-intensity U20s hit-out
    Schmidt's Ireland feel the benefit of high-intensity U20s hit-out
    Sexton on track to face France, Schmidt 'hopeful' of Carbery's availability
    Borthwick plays down training-ground clashes as routine 'pushing and shoving'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    Man who set up gambling support group in Cork Prison steals €6.9k cash to go on gambling spree
    Man who set up gambling support group in Cork Prison steals €6.9k cash to go on gambling spree
    'I was blown away, totally overwhelmed. It was completely unexpected'
    Couple of switch-ups as McCarthy names Cork side for Tipperary clash
    FOOTBALL
    No decision yet but Kepa to return in one of Chelsea's next two games, Sarri confirms
    No decision yet but Kepa to return in one of Chelsea's next two games, Sarri confirms
    Rodrigo strike does the job for Valencia to book Copa final date against Barcelona
    Uefa close case against Chelsea for alleged racist chanting
    IRELAND
    Ireland goalkeeper returns to Norway after being released by Dinamo Bucharest
    Ireland goalkeeper returns to Norway after being released by Dinamo Bucharest
    Ahead of her appearance on tonight's Late Late, here's everything you should know about Jessie Buckley
    Disastrous start for Ireland in Glasgow as Greene takes a fall and Barr finishes last

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie