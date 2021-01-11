BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 11 January 2021
Reshuffle sees Tottenham-Aston Villa postponed and Spurs take on Fulham in midweek instead

There have been some changes to this week’s Premier League fixtures.

By Press Association Monday 11 Jan 2021, 1:19 PM
Spurs' Lucas Moura celebrating a goal against Marine in the FA Cup yesterday.
Image: PA
TOTTENHAM’S MATCH AGAINST Aston Villa has been postponed and Fulham will now take on Spurs this Wednesday instead.

The meeting of the London clubs on 30 December was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak at the Cottagers.

Villa’s first-team squad are currently self-isolating due to an outbreak at their club ahead of last Friday’s FA Cup third-round defeat to Liverpool, in which they fielded a team made up of youth players.

Fulham’s derby against Chelsea has also been put back from Friday night to Saturday teatime.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie