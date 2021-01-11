Reshuffle sees Tottenham-Aston Villa postponed and Spurs take on Fulham in midweek instead

Spurs' Lucas Moura celebrating a goal against Marine in the FA Cup yesterday.

Spurs' Lucas Moura celebrating a goal against Marine in the FA Cup yesterday.

TOTTENHAM’S MATCH AGAINST Aston Villa has been postponed and Fulham will now take on Spurs this Wednesday instead.

The meeting of the London clubs on 30 December was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak at the Cottagers.

Villa’s first-team squad are currently self-isolating due to an outbreak at their club ahead of last Friday’s FA Cup third-round defeat to Liverpool, in which they fielded a team made up of youth players.

Fulham’s derby against Chelsea has also been put back from Friday night to Saturday teatime.