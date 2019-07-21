This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Sunday 21 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pochettino 'doesn't know' if Tottenham have bid for Bale

Spurs have been linked with a move for their former star, but the manager claims he is in the dark about any deal.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Jul 2019, 5:00 PM
38 minutes ago 1,611 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4733642
Bale was left out of Real Madrid's pre-season squad.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Bale was left out of Real Madrid's pre-season squad.
Bale was left out of Real Madrid's pre-season squad.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

MAURICIO POCHETTINO DOES not know if Tottenham have made a bid to sign their former player Gareth Bale from Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane revealed on Sunday that Madrid are working on selling the Wales international after omitting him from the squad that lost to Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup (ICC) on Saturday.

Zidane seemed to indicate the club were in negotiations with a particular club, saying: “We are working on his transfer to a new team.”

Newspaper reports on Sunday have suggested that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in a swap deal involving Neymar, while Pochettino — speaking after his side’s 3-2 ICC win over Juventus — refused to rule out if his chairman Daniel Levy has tabled an offer for the 30-year-old.

“I saw the reports in the media but I don’t know which club is trying to sign him,” he told reporters.

I don’t have any information from my chairman; I don’t know if it’s us or another club. It’s the job of my chairman.

Harry Kane struck a sensational stoppage-time winner from the halfway line as Pochettino’s side opened up their pre-season campaign with a win over Juve in Singapore.

Whether any deal for Bale is in the pipeline or not, Spurs fans were treated to a fine assist from their marquee summer signing Tanguy Ndombele, who came off the bench.

He intercepted a loose ball high up the pitch before playing through a fine pass for Lucas Moura to slam a shot into the net.

Tottenham face Real Madrid in a week’s time – though Bale is clearly unlikely to feature – with games against Manchester United and Inter Milan making up the rest of their pre-season schedule.

They get their new Premier League campaign underway with a home fixture against newly-promoted Aston Villa, who themselves have been extremely busy in the transfer window so far.

By contrast, Ndombele is the only signing Spurs have made who is likely to play in that fixture, with winger Jack Clarke immediately loaned back to Leeds United following his move.

Right-back Kieran Trippier has been sold to Atletico Madrid while left-back Danny Rose is also expected to leave the club in the coming weeks.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie