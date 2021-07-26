Spurs sign Spanish winger Gil from Sevilla with Lamela heading in the opposite direction

Bryan Gil and Erik Lamela. Source: PA Images

TOTTENHAM HAVE SIGNED winger Bryan Gil from Sevilla with Erik Lamela joining the Spanish club as part of the deal.

Gil, 20, has agreed a contract until 2026 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He will link up with his new team-mates at the conclusion of the Olympics in Tokyo, where he is representing Spain.

Tottenham are reported to have paid around £21 million (€24m) for Gil, as well as letting Lamela head in the opposite direction.

The move brings an end to Lamela’s eight-year stint at Spurs.

The 29-year-old Argentinian joined from Roma in August 2013 and made 257 appearances in all competitions.

Spurs said on their website: “A club man through and through, we wish Erik all the best for the future.”

