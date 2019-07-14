This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 14 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dier ruled out of Tottenham's Asia tour following operation

An unspecified injury has left the midfielder unable to play any part in his club’s pre-season preparations.

By The42 Team Sunday 14 Jul 2019, 9:07 AM
1 hour ago 875 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4723802
Tottenham midfielder, Eric Dier.
Tottenham midfielder, Eric Dier.
Tottenham midfielder, Eric Dier.

ERIC DIER HAS been ruled out of Tottenham’s pre-season tour to Singapore and Shanghai having undergone an operation on an unspecified injury. 

The England international featured in the Three Lions’ penalty shoot-out win over Switzerland in the Nations League third-place play-off on 9 June, and had been hoping to play a full part in Tottenham’s preparations for the 2019-20 season. 

But the club have confirmed that, while the procedure to correct Dier’s injury was successful, the 25-year-old midfielder will not travel with the rest of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad when they visit Singapore and Shanghai for matches against Juventus and Manchester United. 

Dier has been troubled by a groin injury in recent months, and he started just 18 of Tottenham’s 38 Premier League matches in 2018-19. 

Prior to last season, he started at least 30 league matches in each of the previous three seasons, and Pochettino will hope he returns to full fitness ahead of Tottenham’s Premier League opener against Aston Villa on August 10. 

“Eric Dier has undergone a medical procedure to correct an issue detected during medical assessments on the first day of pre-season training,” a statement released by the club read.

“Following the successful procedure Eric will now undertake a short period of rehabilitation. He will therefore not travel on the club’s pre-season tour to Singapore and Shanghai.” 

Prior to the start of the new league campaign Spurs will also take part in the Audi Cup, where they will take on Real Madrid in a semi-final clash at the Allianz Arena in Munich on 30 July.  

The club will also take on Inter in London as part of the International Champions Cup on 4 August.  

Spurs finished fourth in the Premier League last season, finishing the season behind champions Manchester City, runners up Liverpool and third-place Chelsea, but inside the Champions League places yet again.  

Dier was also part of the side that made a run all the way to the Champions League final last season, losing out to Liverpool 2-0 in the showpiece.  

The midfielder did not start the final, but did come to replace a struggling Moussa Sissoko in the 74th minute.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie