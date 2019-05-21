This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tottenham ban fans for trying to sell Champions League final tickets

Three season-ticket holders have received ‘indefinite’ suspensions for putting tickets for Liverpool showdown on resale sites.

By AFP Tuesday 21 May 2019, 2:11 PM
45 minutes ago 997 Views 1 Comment
Spurs have clamped down on ticket touts.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Spurs have clamped down on ticket touts.
Spurs have clamped down on ticket touts.
Image: EMPICS Sport

TOTTENHAM HAVE GIVEN ‘indefinite’ bans to three fans who tried to sell their tickets for the Champions League final against Liverpool.

Three Tottenham season-ticket holders listed the seats for the showpiece at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on a secondary market site.

But they are not allowed to resell the tickets, leading Tottenham to issue the bans.

“The club has this week issued indefinite bans to three season-ticket holders who have listed their Uefa Champions League final tickets for sale on a secondary ticketing platform,” a Tottenham statement read on Tuesday.

“Once again, we wish to remind all our supporters that any ticket purchased is for the sole use of the individual that purchases it from the club.

“Transferring or selling tickets on unofficially breaches our terms and conditions and is against the law.

“We shall look to take the strongest possible action against anyone found to be engaging in such activity — including indefinite season-ticket bans.

“Please do not ruin one of the biggest occasions in the club’s history by selling on your ticket and profiteering from fellow Spurs fans.”

The north London club have been allocated just 16,613 tickets for the all-English final on 1 June, meaning many fans will miss out.

With so many fans of each club unlikely to get a seat in the 64,000-capacity arena, Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust last week issued a joint statement with Liverpool fan group Spirit of Shankly imploring sponsors of the competition to give up tickets.

