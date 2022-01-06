'Tottenham has dropped, and dropped a lot' - Conte

Antonio Conte gestures towards his players during the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Antonio Conte gestures towards his players during the Carabao Cup semi-final.

A DEFLATED Spurs boss Antonio Conte insisted Tottenham can only be rated as a mid-table Premier League team after his side’s defeat to Chelsea last night, urging patience and time on a major rebuilding job to catch up with England’s top teams.

“We need to have patience because there is a lot, a lot of a job to do, in many aspects,” said Conte.

“Because in the last few years the level of Tottenham has dropped, and dropped a lot. And now we have to rebuild, and we need to have patience and more time.

“We are working a lot, to try to fight in this league, but in this moment we are in the middle.

“That’s our situation, we are in the middle. Not up, not down, we are in the middle.”

Conte steered Chelsea to the 2017 Premier League title only to depart a year later after a major fall-out with the Blues’ board.

The former Inter Milan boss pulled no punches in comparing his struggling Spurs side to 2021 Champions League winners Chelsea.

“Look, Chelsea last season won the Champions League,” said Conte, laughing.

“And in this season they invested much more money to improve the team.

“So I think this is enough to understand the difference between us and them.

“We need time, so much time, we need so much time, before trying to resolve the situation.

“You can resolve the situation in only at least a year.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“I have a bit of experience, and also speak the facts.

“We need to stay as a unit, and try to rebuild an important situation for Tottenham.

“If we said the transfer window in January would solve our situation, we’d be telling you a lie.

“You have to see if there are players to improve you, but the resolution now is to work, to improve all aspects of our squad.”