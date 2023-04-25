Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to host 2024 Champions and Challenge Cup finals

EPCR HAVE ANNOUNCED that the 2024 Champions and Challenge Cup finals will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The ground, which opened in April 2019, is the largest club football stadium in London with a capacity of 62,850.

The 2024 Heineken Champions Cup final will be played on Saturday, 25 May, with the Challenge Cup final taking place on Friday, 24 May.

Tottenham’s home ground has already hosted two Saracens Premiership fixtures, as well as a Barbarian FC v All Blacks XV match.

London last hosted the finals in 2021, where a reduced-capacity crowd of 10,000 saw Toulouse edge La Rochelle at Twickenham in the Champions Cup final. The last time the English capital hosted the finals with no crowd restrictions was the 2014/15 season.

Dominic McKay, EPCR Chairman, said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce that our 2024 Finals Weekend will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“It is quite simply one of the most exciting venues in the world and an incredibly appropriate stage for next year’s showpiece Finals Weekend. We know clubs, fans, broadcasters, partners and all involved will thoroughly enjoy the world-class experience.

“The EPCR Finals Weekend is a huge event in the rugby calendar. Over 110,000 people attended the matches in Marseille last season and following strong advance ticket sales, we are looking forward to another big attendance next month at the Dublin finals at the Aviva Stadium.

“EPCR has a proud history of taking its Finals Weekend to new cities and arenas – with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the latest in a list of cutting-edge venues. It is a sensational stadium with a burgeoning history of hosting rugby matches.”

Ticketing information for the finals will be available soon, and fans signed up to EPCR’s newsletter will be given access to a priority window.

