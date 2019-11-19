Tottenham Hotspur confirm departure of manager Mauricio Pochettino

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HAVE announced that Mauricio Pochettino has left the Premier League club.

“The Club can today announce that Mauricio Pochettino and his coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino and Antoni Jimenez have been relieved of their duties,” a statement reads.

The Argentine was appointed head coach of Spurs in 2014 following a stint at Southampton.

Last season, Pochettino led them to the Champions League final for the first time in the club’s history.

More to follow.

Club statement — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 19, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!