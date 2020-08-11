This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 11 August, 2020
Tottenham land Saints star in reported €16.6 million deal

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has signed on a five-year contract.

By Press Association Tuesday 11 Aug 2020, 6:27 PM
1 hour ago 1,634 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5173227
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (file pic).
Image: Steven Paston
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (file pic).
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (file pic).
Image: Steven Paston

TOTTENHAM HAVE SIGNED midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on a five-year deal from Southampton.

The 25-year-old has joined for an undisclosed fee, thought to be an initial £15million (€16.6 million), having signalled his desire to work under Jose Mourinho, and become’s the club’s first summer signing.

A separate £12million deal for Spurs right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, who spent the second half of last season on loan at St Mary’s, to join the Saints has also been concluded.

Hojbjerg was stripped of the captaincy at the south coast club after he informed them he would not be signing a new contract and spent much of the resumption of the 2019-20 campaign out of the side.

There was interest from Everton, but the midfielder was keen to work with Jose Mourinho at Spurs, who have got the deal done in an uncharacteristically swift manner.

Hojbjerg arrived in England in 2016 from Bayern Munich, where he also worked under Pep Guardiola and impressed at St Mary’s, soon taking on the armband.

But with his contract running out next summer, he informed the club that he would not be renewing terms and Southampton have now cashed in.

Hojbjerg has been intent on joining Spurs, liking several social media posts linking him with the club.

Walker-Peters’ move is a separate transaction as Saints make his loan into a permanent transfer.

The right-back, who helped England to glory in the 2017 U20s World Cup, spent the second half of last season on loan with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men and impressed, prompting Southampton to pay a reported £12million for his services.

Walker-Peters has penned a five-year contract on the south coast, ending a lengthy stay with Spurs, who he joined as a youngster.

But with Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier in front of him in the queue, the defender struggled for game time, making only 24 appearances.

Walker-Peters said: “I’m delighted to have signed here. The last few months on loan have been great for me and a lot of fun too. I’ve really enjoyed my football, the atmosphere here and also the style of play.

“The club definitely fits the way I like to play, and I hope that people were able to see that during the last month or so of the season.

“I feel like I’ve already developed in the time I’ve been here, and that’s a big part of wanting to stay too. Obviously, it’s a club with a great reputation for improving young players and, personally, I’ve found it really valuable working under the manager, with his ideas on the game and what he expects from you as an individual.”

