BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 22 October 2020
Advertisement

Carlos Vinicius impresses as Tottenham thrash LASK, Leicester beat Zorya

Comfortable night for Mourinho’s men in north London, while Leicester beat their Ukrainian opponents.

By Press Association Thursday 22 Oct 2020, 10:22 PM
13 minutes ago 613 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5242181
Tottenham enjoyed a comfortable night.
Image: Adam Davy/PA
Tottenham enjoyed a comfortable night.
Tottenham enjoyed a comfortable night.
Image: Adam Davy/PA

CARLOS VINICIUS MADE an impressive debut for Tottenham as he created two goals in a 3-0 win in the Europa League Group J win over LASK.

Vinicius was starting for the first time as Jose Mourinho gave Harry Kane the night off and he made goals in either half for Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min, while he would have also netted himself had Andres Andrade not scored an own goal.

Gareth Bale started the first game of his second spell and made that goal which Andrade put into his own net, but it is clear the Welshman is still some way off his peak physical condition.

It was a comfortable night for Mourinho’s men in north London as they were not tested against a weak Austrian side and made a good start to a hectic group stage which is packed into an eight-week period.

Vinicius produced a fine assist to allow Moura to open the scoring on 18 minutes. He took Ben Davies’ ball over the top in his stride and then played a reverse pass for his compatriot to slot home.

The 25-year-old would have opened his account in the 27th minute had Andrade not turned the ball into his own net when intercepting a cross from Bale, with Vinicius ready to pounce.

Spurs had chances to rack up a handsome lead in the second half, but Matt Doherty headed over, Son Heung-min had a shot saved and Moura also sent a header the wrong side of the crossbar.

And Vinicius was not done as he cleverly nodded Doherty’s cross into the path of Son, who converted his ninth goal of the season.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Elsewhere, Leicester made the perfect start to their Europa League campaign after a comfortable 3-0 win over Zorya Luhansk.

James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho struck to give the Foxes victory in their Group G opener.

Kasper Schmeichel denied Vladyslav Kabayev but the hosts eventually brushed off the visitors from Ukraine without the injured Jamie Vardy.

They travel to AEK Athens next week, after facing Arsenal on Sunday, having made their European return following a three-year absence.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie