Carlos Vinicius impresses as Tottenham thrash LASK, Leicester beat Zorya

CARLOS VINICIUS MADE an impressive debut for Tottenham as he created two goals in a 3-0 win in the Europa League Group J win over LASK.

Vinicius was starting for the first time as Jose Mourinho gave Harry Kane the night off and he made goals in either half for Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min, while he would have also netted himself had Andres Andrade not scored an own goal.

Gareth Bale started the first game of his second spell and made that goal which Andrade put into his own net, but it is clear the Welshman is still some way off his peak physical condition.

It was a comfortable night for Mourinho’s men in north London as they were not tested against a weak Austrian side and made a good start to a hectic group stage which is packed into an eight-week period.

Vinicius produced a fine assist to allow Moura to open the scoring on 18 minutes. He took Ben Davies’ ball over the top in his stride and then played a reverse pass for his compatriot to slot home.

The 25-year-old would have opened his account in the 27th minute had Andrade not turned the ball into his own net when intercepting a cross from Bale, with Vinicius ready to pounce.

Spurs had chances to rack up a handsome lead in the second half, but Matt Doherty headed over, Son Heung-min had a shot saved and Moura also sent a header the wrong side of the crossbar.

And Vinicius was not done as he cleverly nodded Doherty’s cross into the path of Son, who converted his ninth goal of the season.

Elsewhere, Leicester made the perfect start to their Europa League campaign after a comfortable 3-0 win over Zorya Luhansk.

James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Iheanacho struck to give the Foxes victory in their Group G opener.

Kasper Schmeichel denied Vladyslav Kabayev but the hosts eventually brushed off the visitors from Ukraine without the injured Jamie Vardy.

They travel to AEK Athens next week, after facing Arsenal on Sunday, having made their European return following a three-year absence.

