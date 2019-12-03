Parrott scores twice in 14 minutes to knock holders Liverpool out of the FA Youth Cup

TOTTENHAM CAUSED A bit of an upset in the FA Youth Cup last night, sending the holders Liverpool out of the third round.

Spurs claimed a 4-2 win over the Reds at Stevenage’s Lamex Stadium, with Troy Parrott — captaining the side — bagging two goals in the space of 14 first-half minutes.

Put through by Tarrelle Whittaker on 17 minutes, the Ireland striker was fouled by Liverpool goalkeeper Harvey Davies. After picking himself up, the Dubliner powered his penalty home.

Davies brought Parrott down a second time just after the half-hour mark and, once again, he found the back of the net with his spot-kick — this time firing the ball into the roof of the net.

Source: Twitter/SpursOfficial

Conor Bradley halved the deficit for Liverpool before half-time and Layton Stewart then levelled the terms, but Max Robson and substitute Chay Cooper made sure of Tottenham’s win.

Next up for Spurs is either Wigan Athletic or Croydon.

“I thought we started quite quietly and reserved but scored two good penalties from Troy, who probably didn’t have one of his greatest nights – although he still got two goals, which was positive,” said Spurs coach Matt Taylor.

