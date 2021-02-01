Tottenham opt against paying reported €63 million fee to make Gedson Fernandes transfer permanent

GEDSON FERNANDES’ loan spell at Tottenham has ended with the Benfica player moving on to Galatasaray.

Fernandes became the first signing of the Jose Mourinho era last January on an 18-month loan deal, with Spurs having the option to make the move permanent for a reported £56million (€63 million).

“We can confirm that midfielder Gedson Fernandes has been recalled by his parent club, Benfica,” read a Tottenham statement.

“We wish Gedson well for the future.”

Fernandes, 22, failed to make a single Premier League start in his 12 months at Spurs, with his seven appearances in the competition coming off the bench.

He made 14 appearances in total, four of them starts.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Fernandes has now joined Turkish club Galatasaray for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray have also completed the signing of United States defender DeAndre Yedlin from Newcastle.

Yedlin’s contract was due to expire in the summer and he had been unavailable recently due to what manager Steve Bruce described as “a visa issue”.

The 27-year-old has completed a permanent switch to the Turkish giants, with a post on Galatasaray’s Twitter feed announcing: “Welcome to Galatasaray, DeAndre Yedlin.”

Yedlin made 125 appearances for Newcastle after joining the club on a five-year deal from Tottenham in 2016 and his departure leaves Emile Krafth and Javier Manquillo as Bruce’s options at right-back.