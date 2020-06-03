This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 3 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tottenham confirm positive test for Covid-19 during latest Premier League round

The latest results are an encouraging sign as English football nears its restart date.

By AFP Wednesday 3 Jun 2020, 5:10 PM
1 hour ago 1,471 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5114099
People walk past an entrance to Spurs' home ground.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
People walk past an entrance to Spurs' home ground.
People walk past an entrance to Spurs' home ground.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE PREMIER LEAGUE’S restart bid received a boost today as it was revealed just one person out of 1,197 tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest round of checks.

Tottenham revealed the individual who had tested positive was a member of the north London club.

The unnamed person must now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

“We have been informed by the Premier League that we have received one positive test for Covid-19 following the latest round of testing at our training centre,” Tottenham said in a statement.

“Due to medical confidentiality, the individual’s name will not be disclosed.

They are currently asymptomatic and will now self-isolate for seven days, in line with Premier League protocol, before undergoing further testing.”

Players and staff at Premier League clubs were tested on Monday and Tuesday.

The low number of positives is another encouraging sign for the Premier League as they try to finish the postponed campaign.

There have been five rounds of testing, with the total of positive results now at 13 from 5,079 tests.

Premier League players and staff are tested twice a week, with the league aiming to resume on 17 June following its suspension in March because of the pandemic.

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie