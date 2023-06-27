Advertisement
# backroom team
Tottenham announce new coaching staff with Ryan Mason to remain in assistant role
Former Leicester number two Chris Davies has moved to Spurs as senior assistant coach.
1 hour ago

TOTTENHAM HAVE ANNOUNCED Ange Postecoglou’s coaching staff with Ryan Mason staying on at the club in an assistant coach capacity.

Former Spurs midfielder Mason took charge of the final six matches of the 2022-23 campaign, but doubts were cast over his long-term future.

Mason, 32, repeatedly stated his readiness for management during his second interim stint with his old side.

However, the once-capped England international will remain at Tottenham as part of Postecoglou’s backroom set-up.

Spurs have also recruited a number of other coaches to work with their new manager with Chris Davies, formerly Brendan Rodgers’ assistant at Leicester, named as senior assistant coach.

Former Crystal Palace and Australia midfielder Mile Jedinak will begin work with Tottenham on 1 July as an assistant coach and Matt Wells, who returned to the club to help Mason during his interim spell, will remain involved in the first-team set-up.

Rob Burch makes a return to Spurs as goalkeeper coach following spells with Fulham and Bournemouth.

