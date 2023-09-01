Lloris set to leave Spurs, €52 million deal agreed for Forest star

TOTTENHAM HAVE agreed a fee in excess of £45million (€52 million) for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson.

Spurs had made the Wales international their number one target following the sale of Harry Kane and looked to have got their man after agreeing a price with Forest, the PA news agency understands.

Johnson will now undergo a medical, with there expected to be no complications in the deal going through before the 11pm deadline.

The 22-year-old was a key player in Forest’s Premier League survival last season, scoring eight goals and notching three assists in a struggling side.

Forest, who turned down two bids from Brentford for their homegrown player, will be able to satisfy Financial Fair Play requirements with the sale, due to Johnson’s development at the club.

His pace and ability to stretch defences will appeal to Spurs, who have been keen on him for some time.

Forest are trying to push through a permanent deal for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi as a potential replacement, while also hoping to sign Argentina international Nicolas Dominguez.

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou remained tight-lipped on potential transfers before their trip to Burnley but did pay tribute to Hugo Lloris ahead of his anticipated departure on Friday.

Spurs are set for a busy end to the summer transfer window with frantic negotiations taking place on a number of incoming and outgoings.

Ex-captain Lloris made clear back in June his desire for a new challenge after 11 years at the Premier League club, and there is a growing expectation he will leave Tottenham before the 11pm deadline, the PA news agency understands.

Talks have taken place with Lazio this summer and there has been interest from the Saudi Pro League, while Roma have been speculated as a possible destination this week.

Lloris is one of several players set to leave before 11pm, with Sergio Reguilon joining Manchester United on a season-long loan, which includes a break clause in January.

Centre-back Japhet Tanganga has agreed to sign for Bundesliga new boys Augsburg on loan, with an obligation to make the switch permanent for £6million euros if they stay in the German top flight or the defender makes a certain number of appearances.

Talks have taken place with Fulham over Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s departure while Tottenham will listen to offers for Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Tanguy Ndombele and Bryan Gil.

It was also officially confirmed today that Manchester City have signed Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes on a five-year deal.

After overcoming some minor sticking points in final negotiations over an initial £47.3million (€55 million) deal on Wednesday night, both clubs were able to come to an agreement on a £53 million (€62 million) move – a club-record sale for Wolves.

Former England striker Andy Carroll has signed for Amiens on a free transfer, the French second-tier club announced on Friday.

The 34-year-old was a free agent after triggering a release clause in his contract with English third-division side Reading.

Carroll, who scored twice in nine international appearances for England between 2010 and 2012, played in the Premier League for Newcastle, Liverpool and West Ham.

He will wear the number 99 shirt for Amiens, who finished 12th in Ligue 2 last season.

Finally, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers does not anticipate “many more” signings as the Scottish champions prepare to announce a loan deal for Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo.

The Hoops signed Honduras winger Luis Palma and on-loan Liverpool defender Nat Phillips earlier this week.

When asked if there could be some late deals, Rodgers said: “I’m not so sure. I don’t think there will be many more coming in.”