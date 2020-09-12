This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 12 September 2020
Advertisement

Tottenham sign World Cup-winning star

Alex Morgan is the latest member of the US women’s national team to move to England’s Women’s Super League.

By AFP Saturday 12 Sep 2020, 4:39 PM
49 minutes ago 1,589 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5203097
USA star Alex Morgan has joined Spurs.
Image: PA
USA star Alex Morgan has joined Spurs.
USA star Alex Morgan has joined Spurs.
Image: PA

ALEX MORGAN is the latest star of the world champion US women’s national team to move to England’s Women’s Super League (WSL) after joining Tottenham on Saturday.

“We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement for the signing of two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup winner Alex Morgan, subject to obtaining a visa,” Tottenham said in a statement.

Morgan has scored 107 goals in 169 appearances for her country and was part of the World Cup wins of 2015 and 2019 and Olympic gold medal winning side in 2012.

Fellow US internationals Tobin Heath and Christen Press joined Manchester United earlier this week and Manchester City signed Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle for the new WSL season.

“2020 is the year of the unexpected, but next up — the first stamp on Charlie’s passport,” Morgan posted on Twitter. Her daughter Charlie was born in May.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie