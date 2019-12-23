This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 23 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spurs appeal against Son red card

Jose Mourinho says Son Heung-min has been punished enough after he was sent off in a derby loss against Chelsea on Sunday.

By The42 Team Monday 23 Dec 2019, 2:34 PM
1 hour ago 1,611 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4946290
Tottenham forward Son Heung-min
Tottenham forward Son Heung-min
Tottenham forward Son Heung-min

TOTTENHAM HAVE APPEALED against Son Heung-min’s red card in the damaging 2-0 Premier League defeat to Chelsea, boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed.

Forward Son was given his marching orders for kicking out at Blues defender Antonio Rudiger at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The 62nd-minute dismissal in the London derby followed a VAR intervention due to Son’s reaction in retaliation to a challenge by Rudiger. 

Mourinho stated after the game he felt the officials had got the decision wrong and the Portuguese said Spurs have challenged the decision to dismiss the South Korea international, who had a red card for a foul on Everton’s Andre Gomes overturned earlier this season.

Explaining why Spurs have appealed, Mourinho said: “I hope Son is not punished five times. 

“One time was the foul that Rudiger did on him. The second is to be sent off. 

“So I think to be punished twice is enough.”

While Son’s availability over the next three matches remains in doubt, Mourinho has been handed a boost with Erik Lamela back training.

The Argentina winger has been absent for the past two months with a hamstring injury.

Spurs are seventh in the Premier League, six points adrift of Chelsea in the battle to qualify for the Champions League.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie