This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 25 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wasteful Spurs pay the price as late Boufal goal forces replay

Son Heung-min had given Tottenham the lead at St Mary’s just before the hour mark.

By The42 Team Saturday 25 Jan 2020, 5:26 PM
1 hour ago 3,045 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4979833
A frustrated Jose Mourinho watches on at St Mary's.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
A frustrated Jose Mourinho watches on at St Mary's.
A frustrated Jose Mourinho watches on at St Mary's.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

SUBSTITUTE SOFIANE BOUFAL made Southampton’s late pressure count as they earned a 1-1 draw with Tottenham to force a replay in the FA Cup fourth round.

Boufal fired Danny Ings’ pass into the roof of the net in 87th minute as Spurs failed to keep a clean sheet and were unable to hold on and win back-to-back games for the first time since November.

After his late header gave Spurs a 2-1 triumph against Norwich City on Wednesday, Son Heung-min’s low drive found the bottom-right corner in the 58th minute.

Ings was unable to hit the target as Saints upped the pressure in the closing stages, but Boufal did not err when the striker teed him up for his first goal for the club since a 2017 Boxing Day strike against the same opponents.

After a low-key start to proceedings, Spurs – who did not have Inter target Christian Eriksen in the squad despite him travelling with the squad – had a goal ruled out in the 28th minute when an offside Son was unable to get out of the way of Giovani Lo Celso’s goal-bound effort.

Angus Gunn produced a brilliant save with his left leg to stop Lucas Moura scoring at the end of a swift break from the visitors five minutes later.

However, Spurs would have gone into half-time behind had Japhet Tanganga not headed Ings’ acrobatic effort off the line.

The visitors took the lead when Lo Celso’s coruscating run started a counter-attack that finished with Son angling substitute Erik Lamela’s pass into the bottom-right corner, with the VAR deeming Dele Alli did not foul Kevin Danso in the build-up despite protests from Southampton.

Son volleyed narrowly over at the back post before Ings’ curled agonisingly wide and saw his appeal for a penalty turned down after the ball appeared to strike Tanganga’s arm.

An unmarked Ings was unable to head Nathan Redmond’s delivery on target but, after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg dispossessed Serge Aurier, the striker set up Boufal to force a replay.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie