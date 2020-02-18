Tottenham suffer Heung-Min Son blow

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is set for a spell on the sidelines.

TOTTENHAM HAVE SUFFERED a blow with the news that Heung-Min Son is set to undergo surgery this week, after sustaining a fracture to his right arm.

The South Korea international scored the winner in the weekend’s game with Aston Villa, but was subsequently injured.

Spurs added in a statement that the 27-year-old attacker is “expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks”.

It comes just ahead of the club’s crucial Premier League clash with Chelsea, with both sides vying for a coveted Champions League spot.

The North London outfit also play the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 game with RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

