Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 18 February, 2020
Tottenham suffer Heung-Min Son blow

The club say the 27-year-old attacker is ‘expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks’.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 11:38 AM
26 minutes ago 1,296 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5011555
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is set for a spell on the sidelines.
Image: Mike Egerton
Image: Mike Egerton
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is set for a spell on the sidelines.
Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min is set for a spell on the sidelines.
Image: Mike Egerton

TOTTENHAM HAVE SUFFERED a blow with the news that Heung-Min Son is set to undergo surgery this week,  after sustaining a fracture to his right arm.

The South Korea international scored the winner in the weekend’s game with Aston Villa, but was subsequently injured.

Spurs added in a statement that the 27-year-old attacker is “expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks”.

It comes just ahead of the club’s crucial Premier League clash with Chelsea, with both sides vying for a coveted Champions League spot.

The North London outfit also play the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 game with RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

