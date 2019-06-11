This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 11 June, 2019
Tottenham target sees future at PSG

Julian Draxler insists he is happy to remain at the Ligue 1 club.

By AFP Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 2:13 PM
58 minutes ago 1,685 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4677314
Julian Draxler (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Julian Draxler (file pic).
Julian Draxler (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

GERMANY MIDFIELDER JULIAN Draxler has played down rumours linking him to Tottenham Hotspur and said he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

“I feel very happy here, I am playing for a great coach at a great club,” Draxler, 25, told Kicker magazine on Tuesday.

Draxler, who earned his 50th cap in Germany’s 2-0 win over Belarus last Saturday, has been in and out of the PSG first XI since joining the club in 2017.

He has recently been linked with Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Tottenham Hotspur, but the midfielder told Kicker that he was keen to extend his contract in Paris, which runs until 2021.

“PSG is a crazy club in a positive way, things can happen from one day to the next, but I don’t think anybody is looking to kick me out here,” he said.

“I will prepare for next season just like the last, and if I am offered a new contract, I will listen.”

Asked directly about rumours of a move to Tottenham or Bayern last Saturday, Draxler told Bild newspaper that he had “no intention” of leaving PSG.

“I can’t say anything about the rumours. I haven’t heard anything about it from the club, and I haven’t spoken with anyone,” he said.

© – AFP 2019 

