Tottenham tight-lipped amid report of €3.4 billion takeover bid

TOTTENHAM ARE not commenting on reports that they are set to be the subject of a £3.1 billion (€3.4 million) takeover by Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi.

Najafi, who is chairman of the MSP Sports Capital group, minority owner in NBA side the Phoenix Suns and has an investment in Formula One team McLaren, is preparing to launch a bid to buy Spurs, according to the Financial Times.

Advertisement

It said MSP, which has stakes in a number of European football clubs, will put up 70% of the proposed price, with investors from Abu Dhabi set to make up the rest of the offer to current owner Joe Lewis and chairman Daniel Levy.

MSP’s website says it invests “in sports teams, leagues, and businesses in the sports ecosystem that are pursuing ambitious, challenging tasks” and that it focuses “on opportunities where our deep expertise and elite network of principals add value”.

The news may be well received by Spurs fans, who have recently protested at Lewis and Levy’s running of the north London club.

Although they have delivered a £1bn state-of-the-art stadium, which opened in 2019 and is set to heavily increase revenue streams, the club’s owners have come under heavy fire for a perceived lack of investment in the playing squad, with Spurs having not won a trophy since 2008.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Given Levy’s notorious negotiation skills and Chelsea’s recent sale for £4.25bn (€4.78bn), it remains to be seen whether Najafi’s reported offer – if it materialises – would be accepted.