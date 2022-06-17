Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Friday 17 June 2022
Advertisement

Spurs complete €29m transfer of Brighton midfielder Bissouma

The Mali international has signed a four-year deal to make the switch to north London.

By Press Association Friday 17 Jun 2022, 5:27 PM
58 minutes ago 1,026 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5793609

yves-bissouma-file-photo 25-year-old Yves Bissouma. Source: PA

TOTTENHAM HAVE COMPLETED the signing of Yves Bissouma from Brighton.

The midfielder moves to Spurs for a €29 million (£25m) fee which could increase due to add-ons, the PA news agency understands.

Bissouma has signed a four-year deal and becomes the third summer signing made since Antonio Conte’s side secured Champions League football at the end of last season.

Mali international Bissouma will provide competition in midfield to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur and Oliver Skipp with the futures of Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso all uncertain.

Conte was eager for Tottenham to build a squad capable of challenging in the Premier League and Champions League and this latest signing shows the Italian is being backed.

It was announced at the end of May owners ENIC would put £150m into the club, with the majority set to go on transfers, and Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster have already joined the north London side this summer.

More incomings are expected after the arrival of Bissouma, who had one year left to run on his deal at Brighton.

The 25-year-old moved to the south coast in 2018 and made more than 100 appearances in all competitions for the Seagulls. In the process he proved himself to be one of the best midfielders in England’s top flight.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Bissouma’s switch to Spurs will now enable him the chance to show his talents on the biggest stage, with Champions League football set to return to Tottenham next season for the first time in two years.

Brighton boss Graham Potter said: “The transfer is a very good one for the club and player.

Yves has shown his undoubted ability and been an important player for us during his time with us.

“Now he has a new challenge with Tottenham, including the opportunity to play Champions League football, and everyone at the club wishes him well.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie