Irish sport supplement company donates stock to frontline HSE workers

AN IRISH SPORTS supplement company is donating its stock to frontline healthcare workers in Ireland and abroad amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Totum Sport was founded by Galway native John Kelleher, and produces a natural hydration and recovery supplement for a range of high-profile sportspeople and teams including Rafael Nadal, Newcastle United and the senior hurlers of Galway and Tipperary. Prior to the global coronavirus outbreak, they concluded a deal with the South Korean Olympic team.

With the global economy at a standstill, however, the company have decided to donate their full stock to hospital staff and frontline workers. The inventory is being distributed to healthcare workers in Ireland and the UK, with some shipments making their way to Spain and the United States.

“We are working with the HSE and NHS and Spanish and United States health authorities”, says CEO and founder Kelleher.

“We know for a fact that our product is quite special and we have made huge differences to athletes around in the world regards their hydration and recovery. We decided we had something that can help frontline workers over the world: they need stamina and focus as they have to work 12 to 14-hour days in crazy conditions.

“They might not be doing the 100 metres in 10 seconds, but what they are doing is more important.”

All HSE workers interested in organising drop off points for the product at hospitals are asked to contact hse@totumsport.com