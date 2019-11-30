This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mourad Boudjellal no longer majority shareholder at Toulon - reports

Businessman Bernard Lemaître is believed to now own 65% of the shares in the club.

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Nov 2019, 12:19 PM
Exit strategy: Toulon chief Mourad Boudjellal.
Exit strategy: Toulon chief Mourad Boudjellal.
MOURAD BOUDJELLAL’S REIGN as owner of Toulon is set to come an end after 13 years in charge of the Top14 club, according to reports in the French media

It is being reported that investor Bernard Lemaître, who made his money through manufacturing plastic bags, has increased his shares in the club to 65%, and will take control of the club from Sunday. 

Lemaître has steadily increased his stake in the club over the past few seasons. In June 2018 he owned 25% of the shares, before further investing over the summer to take him up to 44%. He is believed to have taken 65% of the shares in early October, with an announcement set to be made in the coming days. 

Lemaître, 80, will not take full control of the club immediately, with Boudjellal, born and bred in Toulon, potentially remaining as President until at least the end of the season. 

Toulon have enjoyed huge success under Boudjellal, 59, who has invested heavily in the club. In 2006 they famously signed former New Zealand captain Tana Umaga on a one-year contract despite playing in the second division at the time, and have continued to offer lucrative contracts to high profile overseas signings.

Having firmly established themselves as a Top14 club since Boudjellal became President, Toulon won three consecutive Champions Cups between 2013 and 2015, as well as claiming one Top14 title.  

They currently sit fifth in the Top14 table, and are top of their Challenge Cup pool. 

