Stade Toulousain's Antoine Dupont during the Investec Champions Cup match at Twickenham Stoop. Alamy Stock Photo
Toulouse crush Quins, Leicester move level with Leinster

France captain Antoine Dupont was pulling the strings at scrum-half.
1 hour ago

FIVE-TIME winners Toulouse put English side Harlequins to the sword on Sunday, running in seven tries in a 47-19 Champions Cup rout at the Stoop.

With France captain Antoine Dupont pulling the strings at scrum-half, Toulouse chalked up three tries in the first half through Pierre-Louis Barassi, Dimitri Delibes and Peato Mauvaka as Quins struggled to find the form that saw them beat Racing 92 in Paris last week.

Matthis Lebel, Rodrigue Neti and Thomas Ramos all crossed in the second half with Barrasi adding a second.

Quins scored three of their own but had no answer to the pace and power of the French champions who also put seven tries past Cardiff last week.

A second bonus-point win means Toulouse top Pool 2 with 10 points alongside Bath while Quins are fourth with five points.

Meanwhile, Leicester moved level on points with Pool 4 leaders Leinster by edging to a 27-24 success at Stade Francais.

Stade were improved from last weekend’s loss at Sale but had to settle for a losing bonus point as fly-half Jamie Shillcock kicked the winning penalty for Leicester in the 66th minute.

– © AFP 2023

AFP
