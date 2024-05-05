Toulouse beat Harlequins to book Champions Cup final date with Leinster

TOULOUSE HELD OFF a second-half fightback by Harlequins to win their Champions Cup semi-final 38-26 on Sunday and set up a final with Leinster.

Toulouse scored five first-half tries to race into a 31-12 lead before Quins closed to five points with two tries at the start of the second half before a yellow card for Jack Walker halted the momentum for the Londoners.

Toulouse have won the competition a record five times while Leinster are the second most successful club with four titles. The final will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 25.

It will be the first time Toulouse and Leinster have met in a Champions Cup final, although the two sides met in the semi-final stages in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons – with Leinster winning both ties.

Leinster booked their place in the final with a 20-17 defeat of Northampton Saints at Croke Park yesterday.

