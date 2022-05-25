Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 25 May 2022
France star extends Toulouse deal until 2028

Ntamack helped France win the Six Nations Grand Slam this season.

By AFP Wednesday 25 May 2022, 6:19 PM
Romain Ntamack in action against Garry Ringrose.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

FRANCE FLY-HALF Romain Ntamack has signed a five-year contract extension with Toulouse which will keep him at the club until 2028, the Top 14 giants announced Wednesday.

The 23-year-old’s previous deal had been due to expire next year.

Ntamack has made 28 international appearances already in his career and helped France win the Six Nations Grand Slam this season.

He is expected to continue his partnership with Toulouse teammate Antoine Dupont at the 2023 World Cup in France.

Ntamack’s father Emile played for Toulouse in the 1990s, winning 46 caps for Les Bleus.

Romain’s 19-year-old younger brother Theo, a back-row forward, also signed a new deal to keep him at Toulouse until 2025.

– © AFP 2022

