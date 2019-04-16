Toulouse to pay tribute to Notre Dame against Leinster

A view of the jerseys Toulouse will wear at the weekend.

TOULOUSE WILL HAVE the image of the Notre Dame cathedral on their shirts for their Champions Cup semi-final against Leinster this weekend, the French club’s president Didier Lacroix announced on Tuesday.

The jerseys will then be auctioned off with profits given to the rebuilding efforts of the 850-years-old Parisian monument after its spire and roof collapsed on Monday in a spectacular blaze.

“It’s our way of supporting French heritage and for us to share our grief that we all have experienced after the fire which impacted one of France’s most important buildings,” Lacroix said.

One of the shirts will be given to the archbishop of Toulouse and 15 others will be put up for sale.

The four-time former European champions are the only French side left in the tournament and face holders Leinster in Dublin on Sunday.

