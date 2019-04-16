This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Toulouse to pay tribute to Notre Dame against Leinster

Sunday’s semi-final against will see the French side wearing a special kit.

By AFP Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 9:18 PM
53 minutes ago 2,523 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4595456
A view of the jerseys Toulouse will wear at the weekend.
A view of the jerseys Toulouse will wear at the weekend.
A view of the jerseys Toulouse will wear at the weekend.

TOULOUSE WILL HAVE the image of the Notre Dame cathedral on their shirts for their Champions Cup semi-final against Leinster this weekend, the French club’s president Didier Lacroix announced on Tuesday.

The jerseys will then be auctioned off with profits given to the rebuilding efforts of the 850-years-old Parisian monument after its spire and roof collapsed on Monday in a spectacular blaze.

“It’s our way of supporting French heritage and for us to share our grief that we all have experienced after the fire which impacted one of France’s most important buildings,” Lacroix said.

One of the shirts will be given to the archbishop of Toulouse and 15 others will be put up for sale.

The four-time former European champions are the only French side left in the tournament and face holders Leinster in Dublin on Sunday.

© – AFP, 2019  

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Bernard Jackman to discuss Izzy Folau’s impending sacking by Australia and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

AFP

