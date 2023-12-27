Toulouse and Toulon fined over Springbok Kolbe transfer

FRENCH RUGBY GIANTS Toulouse and Toulon have been fined for lack of financial transparency over the transfer two years ago of South African World Cup winning winger Cheslin Kolbe, the French national league (LNR) announced.

Toulouse were fined €50,000 euros and Toulon €70,000 for “failure to comply with the general obligation of transparency and cooperation” linked to the salary cap, the LNR said.

The sanction relates to the transfer of the 30-year-old from Toulouse in 2021 where he won the European title and the Top 14 championship twice during four seasons, to Toulon.

Kolbe left Toulon for Japanese side Tokyo Sungoliath after the World Cup, where South Africa successfully defended their title.

Toulon said in a statement they reserved the right to appeal the fine.

– © AFP 2023