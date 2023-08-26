McIlroy six shots back as Hovland and Morikawa share Tour Championship lead

VIKTOR HOVLAND BIRDIED five of the last seven holes to share the lead with Collin Morikawa after the second round of the PGA Tour’s season-ending Tour Championship.

Hovland — who won last week’s BMW Championship — and Morikawa each fired a six-under par 64 to move to 16-under at East Lake.

Morikawa closed with back-to-back birdies, sinking putts from 10 feet at 17 and two feet at the par-five 18th, and is the only player without a bogey so far this week.

World number one Scottie Scheffler was third on 14-under after a 65, with Keegan Bradley fourth on 13-under after a 67.

Jon Rahm (65) and Xander Schauffele (64) share fifth on 12-under, while defending champion Rory McIlroy, who is battling a back injury, shot 67 on Friday and sits seventh on 10-under.

Starting scores in the FedEx Cup playoff finale were staggered based on season points, with top-ranked Scheffler at 10-under, Hovland next at 8-under and other rivals at lesser levels.

The winner takes home a €16.5 million ($18m) bonus playoff top prize.

