Thomas retakes lead as six fans injured by lightning strikes at Tour Championship

JUSTIN THOMAS RETOOK the Tour Championship lead but he was not able to finish his third round as lightning strikes injured six spectators.

Saturday’s play was ultimately suspended due to inclement weather after lightning struck East Lake Golf Course in DeKalb County, Georgia.

The PGA Tour confirmed that a pair of lightning strikes had left spectators injured.

However, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Thomas was through five holes and leading by a stroke when play was halted on the penultimate day of the FedEx Cup Play-off decider.

The 2017 FedEx Cup champion, who entered the season-ending event 10 under via the new format, was off to a steady start Saturday.

Thomas – the BMW Championship winner – was even par through his first five holes and 12 under overall for the tournament, ahead of Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka.

The 10-time tour champion will resume play with the rest of the field on Sunday for the remainder of round three and the start of the fourth round.

Former world number one McIlroy and four-time major champion Koepka are tied for second and lurking at 11 under.

McIlroy – winner of the FedEx Cup in 2016 – was one over after five holes, while Koepka made it to two over before the weather hit.

Koepka earned a one-stroke lead at the halfway stage of the tournament on Friday, but the world number one made sloppy start to Saturday’s play following two bogeys in three holes.

Xander Schauffele (through five) sits in solo fourth at 10 under, a shot clear of Chez Reavie (through seven) and Paul Casey (through six).

Dustin Johnson managed to finish his third round, but the American star carded a forgettable five-over-par 75 to be seven over and 29th in the 30-man field.

